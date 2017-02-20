Schools look at moving up start date

The Sparta Area School District could be joining other public districts in supporting the repeal of the state-mandated Sept. 1 school start date.

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Board of Education will vote on a resolution that would formally ask Wisconsin Legislature to re-establish local control in determination of the school calendar.

The current law, which states the academic year is not to begin until Sept. 1, was enacted years ago at the request of the tourism industry to encourage travel and retain high school employees during Labor Day weekend.

“That legislation took away the ability for school districts to decide on their own what’s appropriate for each district,” said Sparta Superintendent John Hendricks. “But a lot has changed since that was passed.”

Hendricks says that with most fall sports and music camps beginning in mid-August, many of the students and their families are already in “instruction mode”.

He also argues that if school were to start earlier, summer vacation would begin earlier too.

“It comes down to what’s better for us: going into June or starting at the end of August,” Hendricks said.

If the changes are passed, each district’s board of education would decide when the school year would begin.

“I just think there’s value in allowing local control,” Hendricks said. “And there would be a return, at least in the area, for that. I think that’s worthwhile.”

Hendricks says official changes to the bill have already been proposed, but timeline of progression is not yet known.

“This has been an issue for school districts for years, but this is the first time that it really has kind of gathered some support from legislators,” he said. “What has changed in the minds of the legislators, whereas now they’re willing to consider the change, I don’t know the answer to that.”

If passed, the change would take effect for the 2018-2019 school year at the latest.

“I would think that we might even consider revisiting the calendar for next year, but that would be a difficult thing to do, because people have already made plans for the summer,” Hendricks said.

A period of public comment will take place before the board votes on the resolution Feb. 28. The meeting will be held at the Administrative and Education Conference at 7 p.m.