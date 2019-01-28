Schools shutdown as area digs out of winter storm

Every school in Monroe County cancelled classes today (Monday) as a low-front moved through the area dumping several inches of snow, and is expected to stick around until mid afternoon.

Snow fell at a rate of one to two inches per hour overnight beginning late Sunday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning in that is expected to last until 3 p.m. A total of eight to 10 inches is forecast.

Sparta Area School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said she's anticipating a possible four-day closure with dangerous cold air moving into the region on the heels of the snow.

"We haven't made a decision on it yet," she said.

Van Deuren has been in contact with Tomah Superintendent Cindy Zahrte who she said indicated the Tomah School District will likely cancel classes if Sparta does.

"Wednesday is the super scary one," said Van Deuren. The mercury is expected to dip below zero overnight tonight and might not make it back into positive readings before Friday.

Compounding the cold temperatures are strong winds moving in that will send wind chill values plummeting below negative 35 degrees. Wednesday seems to the worst for the life-threatening cold, with the NWS forecasting wind chills approaching 60 degrees below zero.

According to the NWS, this could be the coldest outbreak since late January and early February of 1996. It says records could be set during the cold snap.

The NWS is recommending people stay indoors if possible, dress in many layers, cover all skin, protect pets from the cold and check on neighbors, especially the elderly. Frostbite can occur in just 10 minutes or less.

Van Deuren said the safety of students is the district's primary concern. Today, was the school's second cancellation due to weather. The first was last week when officials called off school throughout the region in anticipation of a snow storm that never materialized.