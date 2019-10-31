Science demonstration program at Deke Slayton Museum Nov. 7

Sensational science demonstrations will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bicycle Museum in Sparta.

Oakley Moser, physics teacher at Tomah High School, and Larry Scheckel, retired science teacher, will both entertain and educate with many science demonstrations accompanied by simple explanations of scientific phenomena. It will be an hour of scientific delights.

The team of Moser and Scheckel will feature demonstrations of sound, waves, talking on a laser beam, flame under a balloon, heat, how fuses work, Newton’s Laws, electricity, light, and color.

The science of soap bubbles will be demonstrated, and some lucky kid will be placed inside a soap bubble. Perhaps two kids in a soap bubble! The Alka-Seltzer rocket and rocket balloon illustrate Newton’s Third Law.

These yearly science programs inspire both kids and adults to be curious about the world around them and stimulate them to learn more. Kids of all ages, from 4 to 104, will be fascinated. A few hidden surprises await those attending. The event is free to the public. There will be a drawing for door prizes for adults and each kid will receive a gift.