Search continues for Tomah man

A state-wide endangered missing person alert has gone out for a cognitively and mentally disabled adult in the Tomah area.

Police said Jonathan Coenen, 23, was reported missing Saturday, Jan. 19 by his guardian around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling to Orlando, Fla. via Greyhound bus.

He is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. Coenen has brown hair and brown eyes, wearing wire rimmed glasses, a red winter coat, sweatpants and black slip-on shoes. Anyone with information about Coenen's whereabouts is asked to call Tomah police.