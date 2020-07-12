Second Season passes to the next generation

It was through teary eyes that Phyllis Frisk, owner of Second Season in downtown Sparta, announced she would be retiring at the end of November after over 30 years at the helm.

“It took me a whole year to say it out loud,” Frisk said.

It was in 1988 when Frisk bought the store for her daughter, Michele Hamilton, to operate after she had graduated from high school. The Frisks had been in La Crosse to visit Western Technical College where Hamilton had been planning to study fashion merchandising.

On the way home, they stopped in West Salem where they discovered Second Season. She loved the idea of owning a consignment store, which at the time was a relatively unpopular notion, according to Frisk.

The owner of the store said she was selling the business and Hamilton convinced her mother to buy the business. For two years, Hamilton ran the store until she moved to New York.

At the time, Frisk was still working at Fort McCoy full time, but soon afterwards she retired and started managing the store herself. She relocated the store to downtown Sparta.

“I wasn’t welcomed with open arms at first,” Frisk said. “This was at a time when higher end retail stores were still very popular and second hands stores weren’t generally acceptable.”

Frisk rented a storefront on Water street in what later became Italiano’s before purchasing the current building at 128 N Water Street in 1992.

“I am just so lucky and thankful that a lot of our loyal customers and consignors followed us to Sparta from the West Salem location,” Frisk said.

In all of the years she’s been in business Frisk has seen a number of downtown businesses close up shop and she has continued to weather the storm in her consignment and resale shop, dealing in clothing for the entire family from infants and toddlers to adults sized up to 4 and 5X as well as toys and accessories.

She attributes a lot of her success to her consignors and high standards of quality merchandise. Over the years she would not accept damaged, outdated or dirty merchandise.

“I want to stand behind my products and that’s why I have always been very particular about what I take in,” she said. “I want our customers to be satisfied with the things they spend their hard-earned money on.”

If you ask Frisk, who is now 77, what she will miss the most, she will tell you with some emotion that without a doubt she will miss her customers. “My customers aren’t just customers, they become like family,” she said.

Her store has been open long enough now that she has seen three generations of families grow up and has watched her customers, who were once children, now bring in their own children to shop.

She plans to spend her retirement taking more downtime for herself, perhaps traveling to visit her siblings when it’s safe to do so and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.

“I can’t just sit around and do nothing,” she said. “I have to have something to do or I’ll go crazy.”

Frisk also plans to pop in every once in a while, to see her beloved customers as now, over 30 years later, Hamilton will once again take over operations as Frisk heads into retirement.

Hamilton is currently planning to keep Second Season closed through the winter to complete some remodeling projects and open up with a fresh new look sometime in the early spring around March.

Over the years, Frisk employed all of her children and several of her grandchildren to teach them valuable life lessons. Hamilton hopes to carry on that tradition to keep Second Season a true family-owned and operated business.