Second suspect arrested in Sparta shooting

Police arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a Sparta man in June.

Michael J. Hartmann, 38, Milwaukee is currently in the Monroe County Jail after being arrested in Butler, Wis. Earlier this week.

Hartmann is facing felony murder-armed robbery and other charges in connection with the June 11 shooting death of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman in what appears to be the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Authorities responded to a shooting at 420 S. Court St. in Sparta shortly after 1 a.m. on June 11. When they arrived, they discovered Koopman with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Last Friday, Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, Milwaukee, appeared for a bond hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court, where she was charged in the crime and is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Eric A. Borges, 22, of Milwaukee, is also wanted in the crime but has yet to be taken into custody.

A witness in the case, Alfred Dorn, 51, said he and Koopman had entered a Kia Soul, at around 1 a.m. the morning of the shooting, after Dorn had arranged a drug buy for Koopman. The two, who thought they would be buying three ounces of methamphetamine, according to Dorn, were in the back seat with another person they didn’t know, presumably Hartmann, while Skenandore-Medina was driving and Borges was in the front passenger seat.

Dorn told police the individual in the back seat kept asking where the money was but no one was producing the drugs and Koopman got out of the car. Dorn said he then heard a gunshot and Koopman took off running. Dorn then exited the vehicle and ducked down behind it.

Investigators interviewed a 17-year-old witness in Milwaukee, who told them Skenandore-Medina, Borges and Hartmann were the ones in the vehicle and that Borges told her he was planning on robbing his friend, Dorn, by trying to sell him meth.

She said Borges had told her Hartman was the shooter and they were the ones being robbed. She said Borges told her he was fleeing to Arizona or Florida and that Hartman had fled the area.

Hartmann was convicted in 2000 for attempted felony murder-armed robbery in Milwaukee County. All three suspects are facing charges of felony murder-armed robbery as party to a crime, distribution of methamphetamine as party to a crime and harboring or aiding a felon as party to a crime.

Police are currently following up on leads that have placed Borges in Wisconsin, Illinois and Texas. They warn the public not approach him if sighted and to call authorities immediately.