Secret to church's fundraiser success is the secret

It may be the best kept secret in Sparta.

It’s the recipe for the rich chicken & biscuits gravy that’s a big hit every year for the Women’s Fellowship of the Congregational United Church of Christ in downtown Sparta.

Hundreds take advantage of the annual Chicken & Biscuits Dinner served by the group and Thursday night’s fundraiser was no different for the event that’s been taking place for at least 25 years.

But the special recipe for the chicken gravy that is plentifully ladeled onto each plate with a smile seems to be a secret among the ladies, none of which would admit the recipe even existed, somehow possibly hidden in an old mayonnaise jar in a lockbox at the nearby Park Bank.

“It’s been made for years the same way,” says Kathy Baird, noting it’s a special recipe that is in the mind of Marie Gumz of Sparta, the mastermind behind the rich yellow mix drenched with baked, de-boned white and dark chicken meat. “It’s a church recipe,” she added.

Although one person said you could find the recipe in the church cookbook, it was clarified the recipe in the cookbook was only for the made-from-scratch biscuits that are dished out under the creamy gravy.

Gumz said the recipe is her own and a couple of church ladies approached her about using it when the dinners started more than two decades ago. Since, Gumz and her husband Kenneth come early in the morning of the dinner each year to create about six stockpot batches of the gravy, sprinkling in the chicken she’d cut up the night before.

She said the process takes about five hours and then she leaves when the dinner starts because “otherwise it’s too long a day.” But usually, by the end of the dinner, there’s not much, if any gravy left most years.

Gumz says although her involvement is important., the dinner is all about the whole group working together. “It’s like family,” she said.

About 20 ladies are involved in making the event happen early every March, served in the church’s fellowship hall, complete with buttered carrots, creamy cole slaw, home-made cranberries and scrumptious desserts baked by the ladies.

The ladies said they used to serve sandwiches and soups as well, but the ordeal just got to be too much work and they had to limit the menu.

The whole process of putting the meal together for the rest of the crew starts in the early afternoon and is ready for the serving table by 4:30 for carry-outs and the 150-250 people who regularly take part in the 90-minute dinner.

Bev Treu of Sparta says she’s been coming to the dinner “because the food’s good” for about eight years or so, plus the fact she doesn’t “have to fix it myself,” a bonus! She’s not even a member of the church and said about half the people there weren’t members either.

Her sister, Sandy Wood, drives every year from Warrens to attend the dinner. “I really like chicken and biscuits and the desserts are great,” she said.

A member of the church, Craig Scafe of Sparta, said the event has been happening annually for longer than he can remember, noting it’s been likely taking place since the building of the new church in 1982 after a lightning-caused fire destroyed it in 1979.

Baird said the dinner benefits many projects of the CUCC Women’s Fellowship, from supporting church missionary programs to helping the local food pantry and even a group known as SACS, the Sparta Area Cancer Society.

“The money goes to a good cause,” said Baird, noting it’s a good group of ladies who “enjoy working together.”

Still, it’s the recipe of Marie Gumz that’s never within reach, making the event extra special for all those chicken and biscuit lovers.