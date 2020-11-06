Semi hits fire hydrant leaks fuel in Norwalk

Emergency crews’ efforts to keep diesel fuel from a leaking semi fuel tank out of Norwalk’s storm drains was hampered by heavy rains Tuesday evening.

According to Norwalk Fire Chief Jim Stoikes, a semi heading out of town toward Sparta hit a fire hydrant across from the Scenic Bluffs Clinic, puncturing the fuel tank and leaking onto the road.

Heavy rains began carrying the fuel toward storm drains. A dozen Norwalk firefighters and three members of the Monroe County HAZMAT team responded to the scene and used peat moss and absorbent matting to soak up the fuel.

Stoikes said crews managed to block off the flow of fuel to the storm sewer, which empties into nearby Moore’s Creek.

“A minimal amount of fuel went into the storm sewer but I think we contained the majority of it,” he added.

Emergency crews remained at the scene for six hours.

The Monroe County Emergency Management director and Norwalk police chief also assisted at the scene.