Monday, August 13, 2018
Home / News / Senate candidate makes stop in Sparta
Kevin Nicholson (right) stopped by Sparta Thursday morning to meet with constituents such as Loren Oldenburg, of Viroqua, who is running for the vacant 96th Assembly seat. Herald photo by Nicole Vik.

Senate candidate makes stop in Sparta

Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:57am admin1

Kevin Nicholson and his U.S. Senate campaign began a five-day trip around the state last week to visit supporters and primary voters ahead of the election on Tuesday.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here