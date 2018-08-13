Senate candidate makes stop in Sparta
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:57am admin1
Kevin Nicholson and his U.S. Senate campaign began a five-day trip around the state last week to visit supporters and primary voters ahead of the election on Tuesday.
