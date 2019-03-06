Serious injury in car/deer crash

An early-morning car crash resulted in life-threatening injuries to one person early Monday morning. Sparta Area Fire Protection District Chief Mike Arnold said his department was called to the scene of the accident on Highway 71 near Janus Avenue at 4:45 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that a car struck a deer and rolled several times, resulting in the driver being trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the unidentified female driver, who was transported by ambulance to a La Crosse hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Sparta Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.