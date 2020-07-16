From service shop to serving hops

Working in the beer industry is a family tradition for Beau Burlingame, owner of Sparta’s newest watering hole, Beer Shop where a grand opening is scheduled for July 25.

Burlingame got his first home brew kit from his uncle right around the time he turned 21. One of his grandpas worked at Pabst for almost 30 years and his other grandpa worked at Schlitz Beer for 45 years where his first job was working in the stables as they were still using horses and wagons to deliver the beer in the City of Milwaukee.

“I was always into beer,” Burlingame said, adding he used to have seasonal beer tastings in his apartment before the craft beer popularity boom happened.

When they first met, Burlingame introduced his wife, Jeanette, to craft beer and they started brewing together.

The idea to open a beer shop came to Burlingame about eight years ago when he and Jeannette found a couple of spots they liked in West Allis, just outside of Milwaukee, which is where they lived at the time.

The Burlingames never really had the proper funding and they couldn’t get any support from the bank or the city. “It was just one wall after another and we kept putting it on the back burner,” he said.

They moved to the area three years ago. When Burlingame came to look at houses, he had some time to kill, so he started driving around Sparta and saw the perfect building for his vision.

“I saw it and thought, that’s the building. That’s the place where if I was going to do this, I would put it in there,” Burlingame said referring to what was then Loren’s Auto Shop, which was built in 1939 as a gas station and auto repair shop.

In February 2019, he started thinking about it again and started drawing possible logos. He talked to Jeannette about the idea, they talked to the city, the bank and the next thing they knew, they were approved for a loan.

“This had been eight years in the making and finally someone gave us an opportunity to do it,” Burlingame said. “I had been scoping out the building for three years and as soon as we walked in, it felt right.”

Once Burlingame’s Beer Shop is open, guests will be able to choose from a variety of craft beers flowing through 12 tap lines as well as a couple nitro beers. There will also be a cooler behind the bar with a variety of bottled and canned beer to choose from and enjoy either at the bar or outside in the beer garden.

Burlingame prefers to serve craft beer that is mostly from breweries centered around the upper Midwest such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. He also hopes to bring in beer as far east as Ohio, as far south as Missouri and as far west as the Dakotas.

“We want to stick to really localized, small breweries that are either self-distributing or distributing on a very small, regional scale like that,” he said. “It’s breweries like that that I really would like to showcase and have on a regular basis because I know from personal experience that those beers are really, really good and once you get out this way, hard to get.”

Beer Shop also has a retail space where staff will sell beer, ciders, Beer Shop merchandise and other local goods.

“People can just come in like they would a liquor store, stop in, grab their stuff and go without having to necessarily stick around and drink,” Burlingame explained. “With COVID and everything if they shut down bars again, which could very well happen, then the retail space is all we’d have, so it's nice to have some flexibility during this pandemic.”

Burlingame has been a home brewer for about the last 15 years and it was Jeanette who got him back into it. “I come up with all the good ideas,” she said, to which Burlingame agreed.

The Burlingames also dabble in making home-crafted soda and plan to offer it on tap as well as for sale.

“That way we have a little something for everyone,” Burlingame said, adding he hopes he can get in beer from microbreweries that aren’t always easy to come by in the area. “If I can corner the market of having some of those more obscure beers it’ll make us a destination and I think that’s kind of what we’re anticipating.