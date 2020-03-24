Severe blood shortage, donors needed

The American Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Right now, eligible and healthy blood donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to provide lifesaving blood products to patients.

The Sparta American legion, located at 1116 Angelo Rd. in Sparta, will be hosting a blood drive tomorrow, March 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment and complete rapidpass via the mobile app or online at www.redcrossblood.org

In addition, the Tomah Community blood drive will be held on Thursday, March 26 at First United Methodist Church, located at 1105 Buttts Ave. in Tomah, from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Again, donors are encouraged to make an appointment and complete rapidpass via the mobile app or online at www.redcrossblood.org.

Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood, however, the American Red Cross is asking donors postpone their donation for 28 days following travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or if you’ve been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.