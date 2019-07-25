Sex offender to be released in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department is notifying the public about a convicted sex offender, who is scheduled to be released to a residence near Tomah.

Henry B. Gryer, 48, is currently at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston and is expected to be released July 31. He will be living in a residence on Grayling Ave. east of Tomah.

Gryer was convicted of a number of sexually motivated crimes in Wisconsin, including:

• Third degree sexual assault (Kenosha County – 2010)

• Forth degree sexual assault - habitual (Racine County – 1994)

• Sex with a child age 16 or older (Racine County – 1993)

According to a press release, Gryer was sentenced to prison for the 1993 conviction and has been incarcerated or on parole for the majority of the time since then. He was on parole in 2010, for a non-sexual related conviction when he was charged with third degree sexual assault and his parole was revoked.

He received another prison sentence for that new crime, and in 2013, was placed at Sand Ridge Treatment Center. In April, he was found by the court to be a sexually violent person and was committed to the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Gryer has been ordered to be released from Sand Ridge Treatment Center on or before July 31, and will continue to be heavily supervised and monitored after his release. He is required to submit to lifetime GPS monitoring and comply with all requirements of a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program, along with other supervised release rules.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community meeting on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at the Tomah Police Department in the community meeting room to give information to the public on Gryer’s release.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that all sex offenders in Wisconsin are listed on the Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry website at https://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public

Inquiries regarding Gryer will be answered during the meeting, or they may be directed to Scott Timm, supervised release specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, who can be contacted at 608-301-9812.