Sex offender set to be released in Sparta

A sex offender sentenced to 55 years in prison in a highly publicized 1987 kidnap and rape case in Tomah is set to be released in Sparta on Tuesday, Sept. 24. In a press release, Sparta Police Chief Dave Kuderer said Harvey L. King, 56, will be residing at 1000 Central Ave.

In March 1987, King was 23 years old and living in Mauston when a Monroe County jury found him guilty of first degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping and impersonating a peace officer.

King had posed as a Tomah police officer when he raped a Florida woman, who was visiting relatives in Tomah. According to a newspaper account of the trial, King approached the woman on Dec. 15, 1986, in the Tomah Pamida parking lot, claiming to be a member of law enforcement. He told her that her car matched the description of a vehicle used in an armed robbery.

King then directed the victim to get in his car so he could transport her to the police station, but instead handcuffed her and took her to an abandoned farmhouse in the town of LaGrange.

He then brandished a knife and raped her before letting her dress and leaving her handcuffed to a pole. She eventually escaped.

Two Tomah High School girls also testified during the trial, saying King tried to lure them into his car posing as a law enforcement official. Both those girls declined to get in his car.

The SPD released the information on King in accordance with a state law that authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of the release of sex offenders "when the release of information will enhance public safety and security."

"The notification is for informational purposes only," the release stated. "It is not intended to incite fear or panic. It is our belief that creating an informed public will, in turn, create a safer public."

King will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victims, and no consumption of drugs. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring and comply with all requirements.