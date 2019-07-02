Share your voice on statewide history museum

This Monday, Feb. 11, the Wisconsin Historical Society will meet at the Hatch Public Library in Mauston in order to discuss plans for a new statewide history museum.

The meeting is open to the public, and the Wisconsin Historical Society highly encourages public attendance as the discussion will largely focus on what local and regional stories may be featured in a new museum.

The goal of this discussion is to garner public opinion on how to connect people in all 72 counties by building a diverse collection of histories that tell the story of Wisconsin, its counties, and its people.

Any members of the public who have an idea or suggestion for the new museum are encouraged to attend and offer their thoughts and stories, as well as those who would like the opportunity to have an input on the creation of a new modern history museum.

Join the Wisconsin History Society on Monday, Feb. 11, at the Hatch Public Library in Mauston for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.. Light refreshments will be provided, with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.