Sharon Seely earns professional teaching certification
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 10:18am admin1
Sharon Seely was recognized at the Tomah School Board meeting in December for being the first teacher in the district to achieve National Board Certification.
Sharon Seely was recognized at the Tomah School Board meeting in December for being the first teacher in the district to achieve National Board Certification.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com