Shedding the force

After a lifetime in law enforcement, one of Sparta’s finest is hanging up his badge, or more appropriately in this case, his collar.

K-9 Lars will be retiring in March following a stellar career, in which he served both the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department and the Sparta Police Department. At 10 years old (that’s 70 in dog years) Lars has had two knee replacements and suffers from a herniated disc.

His handler, Officer Brian James, said it was time for the German shepherd to relax and enjoy his golden years.

The two have been inseparable since Nov. 2011 when they trained together at the Steinig Tal Kennels in Campbellsport, Wis., after Lars arrived from Chile.

“It’s a bond that nobody will ever understand,” said James. “I think it’s almost like a parent and child bond. He knows when I’m sick. I know when he’s sick. I know when he doesn’t want to work. He knows when I don’t want to work.”

Medical issues have made it more difficult for Lars to perform his duties the past couple of years. He blew out one of his knees on a SWAT call, then blew out a second after he came back on duty. Finally, he developed a herniated disk as a result of those knee injuries.

Lars is on a steady regimen of pain killers and physical therapy. While he used to be a dual-purpose police dog, he’s given up apprehension and is used solely for narcotic detection.

He’s had a pretty good track record. In 2016, Lars was responsible for one of the largest drug busts in Sparta, which netted a large amount of cocaine, meth and heroin and over $8,000 in cash.

Lars has had two “street bites”, where he aggressively had to take down criminals, and he’s been involved in several passive apprehensions, where the suspects had enough sense not to tangle with a snarling 68-pound German shepherd.

James said his partner is a rare dog. “He can go out and be aggressive and then turn around and be a mellow dog.”

The life a police dog isn’t constantly full of excitement. In fact, there is a lot of down time. Lars spends most of his days riding around with James as he takes care of usual police work – traffic stops, stolen bicycles and other calls for service – waiting for situations where his nose is needed.

With Lars retiring, the Sparta Police Department will be down to one K-9, Kaiser, but that won’t be for long. James is getting a new police dog, which has been in the works since Dec. 2018. That dog, a Belgian Malinois, will be arriving this spring.

The K-9 program is funded exclusively through donations and fundraisers, with the biggest fundraiser, a golf tournament, taking place each spring.

James will be solely responsible for funding Lars’ care during his retirement years. And whatever time Lars has left will be spent relaxing as an inside dog with the occasional treat.

“A lot of ice cream and popcorn,” said James.