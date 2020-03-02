Sheriff’s office offers active shooter training

With the number of shootings in churches and workplaces on the rise nationwide, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is taking a proactive step.

It is reaching out to corporations and faith-based organizations located in the county to provide training on citizen response to active shooters.

The two-hour block of training is provided by Chris Weaver, formerly of the Tomah Police Department, who the sheriff’s department hired as its operation captain.

“He is the area expert in active shooter tactical operations and response,” said Sheriff Wes Revels. Weaver also is an expert on school responses and has been working with the county’s school districts.

Weaver said the training program Monroe County uses is from the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERT) Center in Texas and is called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.

Weaver said often when people think of an active shooter, they think of schools. However, research shows that only about 50% of incidents happen in a school setting. Many happen in commercial and faith-based settings.

“We’re seeing more and more of that every year now,” said Weaver.

He added that the increase can’t be pinned on any specific cause and part of the presentation dispels many of the myths about who perpetrates those incidents.

“Realistically, it’s anybody from any age group to socioeconomic background,” he said. “We see incidents from middle school children to people in their 60s and 70s. It’s hard to really put a profile on who perpetrates these incidents, which makes it that much more difficult to respond to.”

Those interested in hosting one of the classes can contact Weaver through the sheriff’s department or via email at Christopher.weaver@co.monroe.wi.us.

Weaver said some churches in Monroe County are already preparing for potential situations, including his own which he has been assisting with putting a plan in place. He is reaching out to see if organizations would like to collaborate with each other on putting together a class.

He has done a presentation for the Tomah Chamber of Commerce, which brought in other area business and organizations.

Revels said the programs are getting a positive response, as does Weaver who indicated there is increasing demand for the training, which can help save lives.

“One thing we are keenly aware of is we can’t be everywhere all the time so we want to help people be prepared should something happen until we can get there and help them,” he said.