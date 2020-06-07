A shift in administration at SPD

After taking over the Sparta Police Department earlier this year, Chief Emilee Nottestad chose 19-year veteran Booker Ferguson as her second in command.

On Jan. 11, Nottestad took the helm of the department, replacing retired Chief Dave Kuderer and leaving her former post as deputy chief vacant. Ferguson, who was the department’s lieutenant, moved up to that position on June 1.

Ferguson started with the SPD in May 2001 as a patrolman and worked his way up the ranks to detective and sergeant before being named lieutenant under Kuderer.

In his new role as deputy chief, Ferguson will have a higher level of administrative duties, which will include “whatever duties are assigned by the chief.” Of course, he will have a higher level of administrative authority but also will perform internal investigations, be in charge of the evidence room, oversee open records requests, making sure released documents and videos are redacted accordingly and act in the chief’s capacity in her absence.

Filling Ferguson’s former lieutenant position and rounding out the department’s administration is Corey Johnson, who started with the SPD in Jan. 2013 as a patrolman and became one of the department’s K-9 officers in July 2016. He will remain in that role while taking on the lieutenant duties.

Johnson’s main function is as patrol supervisor and overseeing sergeants, who are the first-line supervisors of the patrol force. He also will offer overview in creating policy and head up the drug intervention program, among other responsibilities.

The SPD currently consists of 21 sworn officers, including the three administrators, four sergeants, two detectives and 12 patrol officers. There also are three office staff.

According to Ferguson, the city is seeing a rebound in criminal activity after being significantly reduced during the COVID-19 shutdown. He said calls for service are back to what they normally are for summer.

Based on what officers are finding, methamphetamine is still the most popular drug on the streets but there have been a couple of spikes in heroin use when meth isn’t available.

“We’ve seen that roller coaster a couple of times in the last couple of years,” said Ferguson. “We have a couple of overdoses and all of a sudden it seems like we start getting meth off the streets.”

The department is still working on a recent homicide in the city and Ferguson said they have identified a few people of interest. He feels comfortable that the public isn’t in any danger and believes the incident is drug related.