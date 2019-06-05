Shifting the perspective on mental health

Miss Sparta Emily Phillips doesn't look like the face of mental illness, but she is. The UW-Eau Claire college student may wear a crown on her head and seems to have her life together but it took a lot of effort to get to there.

"Just because you have a mental illness doesn't mean you can't be fine and you can't achieve your dreams," she said. "It's about learning to cope with your mental illness and to be open about it and to not be afraid to tell people you have one."

Phillips was speaking to an audience of about two dozen members of the Monroe County Mental Health Coalition who gathered in Sparta City Hall Friday to recognize May as Mental Health Month.

Representatives from Monroe County, local law enforcement, legislators, health care organizations, Ft. McCoy and the Tomah VA are among the members who comprise the coalition.

Emily Phillips, whose Miss Sparta platform is mental health, was diagnosed with anxiety and depression at age 15. She said mental illness affects everyone differently.

"I do have mental illness but it might not be what you think mental illness is. I deal with things differently and everybody will deal with their mental health differently."

Kaleigh Day, a community health educator for the Monroe County Health Department, and Sierra Phillips, a local recovery coordinator for the Tomah VA's Mental Health Service, likely couldn't agree with that more.

They followed up Emily Phillips remarks with a presentation to the group on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

ACEs are extremely stressful events that happen in childhood and can affect mental and physical health and have a big impact on life expectancy.

Among ACEs are physical, sexual and emotional abuse, neglect, drug or alcohol abuse in the family, violence between adults, and living in families that suffer from separation or divorce.

Results of an ACEs study conducted in San Francisco in the late 1990s, showed some traumatic experiences are so stressful they can alter brain development and the immune system, increasing risk of lifelong health and social problems in adulthood.

The study found ACEs have an accumulative effect, with the more someone has, the greater their risk for poor social and health outcomes.

According to the study, someone with an ACE score of 4 had twice the risk of heart disease and cancer, while someone with a score of 5 had an eight times greater chance of being an alcoholic. Arguably the study's most disturbing finding was that people with six or more ACEs died on average 20 years early.

One-quarter of the population has had at least one ACE, with ACEs tending to cycle through generations and are common across all income levels, races and cultures.

"Your whole well-being can be impacted by your ACE score," said Sierra Phillips. She added that people with four or more ACEs, in general, report poor health and are five times more likely to have clinical depression, three times more likely to have heart disease and two time more likely to have diabetes.

According to Day, the top causes of death in Monroe County are heart disease and cancer. “People who have higher ACE scores have a higher risk of heart disease, COPD and cancer," she said.

But she also insists that ACEs are not necessarily a life sentence and with a support system, those who suffer from childhood trauma can build resilience and recover.

That's where Trauma Informed Care comes into play, which, according to Sierra Phillips, begins with recognizing that people have life experiences that impact the way they interact with other people.

She said instead of asking "what's wrong with this person?", shift the perspective to "what happened to this person?"

It starts with education and a collaborative community effort, said Sierra Phillips. "How can we tackle this really big social problem and work together toward a collective change in our thinking?"

Day agreed that the biggest thing to Trauma Informed Care is the shift in perspective from "what's wrong with you?" to "what happened to you?"

"Trauma informed care promotes recovery and well-being by recognizing the role that trauma has played in the lives of those that we serve and those around us." she said.

She added it requires understanding the impact ACEs have on a person, but focusing on resilience.