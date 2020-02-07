Short trips add up to long miles for Dale Rowan

When Dale Rowan rides his durable Sun Traditional trike around Tomah's Liberty Village Assisted Living facility be assured he is not merely spinning his wheels.

True, Rowan, a Liberty resident a little more than two years, cannot ride too far. COVID-19 health restrictions and being legally blind limits his distance. If it were up to Rowan he would be riding his trike on Tomah's recreational trail or other prominent bike trails in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

That pesky virus and limited vision keep the 90-year-old close to Liberty Village. But those limitations don't keep him off the trike. Since March, according to the digital mile tracker on his Sun, Rowan has logged an impressive 900 miles.

"When I hit 100 miles I was happy," Rowan said.

Impressive indeed. Rowan said last year he rode approximately 700 miles on the Sun. Rowan is no biking novice. He fondly recalls bike rides with his late wife, Norma Jean. They traveled Minnesota and Wisconsin over the years riding many of their popular bike trails.

They were part of a small group of bike riding couples near their Kirby area home who were regular riders to Kwik Trip on the north end of Tomah for breakfast. When Rowan's sight began to blur Norma Jean was his reliable chauffeur, he recalled.

Rowan moved to Liberty Village after she died. Norma Jean was gone, but his desire to remain active was intact.

Rowan said their son Mike also became an avid bike rider. Daughter Sue (Bloom), not so much. But she likes to walk, which is still good, he adds.

One of Rowan's goals this year is a trip to Lanesboro, MN to ride the paved Root River Trail. Sue and Jerry (her husband) may have a road trip in their future. Rowan concedes COVID-19 puts that trip at risk.

In the meantime his rides consist mainly of laps around Liberty Village. Occasionally Rowan will ride to nearby Burger King. Along with the physical exercise, a couple select Liberty residents also benefit. He brings back chocolate malts in the Sun's large basket.

Another of his trips is the occasional ride to Casey's Spirit Shop (short trip on a frontage road). Along with riding trike, Rowan offers another tip for stamina and good health into his ninth decade.

"A shot of apricot brandy before I go to bed," Rowan said with a smile. "Been doing that for 20 years."

Rowan also played a lot of sandlot baseball as a youth. He remains fiercely loyal to the Chicago Cubs. Rowan enjoyed cross country skiing with Norma Jean.

In his younger days Rowan also looked forward to trips to the Avalon dance hall in La Crosse (before Norma Jean).

"I did a lot of dancing at the Avalon," Rowan said.

The dancing days are long gone, but Rowan still rises many days at 6 a.m. to hop on the trike, the first of several rides during the day.

"I like to get out in the morning and breathe the fresh air," Rowan said.

The durable Sun gets a workout. Rowan said Sun trikes are not a cheap ride, but well worth the money. The large padded seat is comfortable. But when questioned, Rowan said those seats are not designed for long rides, too much chafing, he adds. Rowan purchased the bike from Sprockets Bike & Board before the shop closed. The Sun is built to last, he said.

Just like its owner.