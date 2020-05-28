SHS Class of 2020 going out in style Saturday

The Sparta Police Department will be honoring the Sparta High School Class of 2020 on Saturday with a parade through the city.

Sparta Police Chief Emilee Nottestad said the idea came from some of the seniors’ parents after seeing similar events in other communities.

“SPD got involved because it was something we could do to help recognize the senior class – and being able to lead them through town with lights and sirens is unique to our first responder units,” said Nottestad. “We asked the Sparta Fire Department and Sparta Area Ambulance if they’d like to get involved, and both were eager to do what they could to help give some extra recognition to the Class of 2020.”

The graduating seniors, who will be travelling in private vehicles, will be escorted along the following route beginning at 6 p.m.:

• From Rusk Ave, west on Montgomery

• South on Water

• East on Main

• Through Memorial Park

• Ending near the pool/football field

The line of cars could get long since there are 161 graduating seniors in the class.

“We’d welcome anyone along the route who would like to come outside and cheer on our seniors,” added Nottestad. She also encourages spectators to spread throughout Memorial Park or step out of businesses on Water Street as they go by. “Of course, everyone should practice good social distancing.

“We’re hoping that by leading them through the areas we are, especially Memorial Park, we’re giving plenty of room for people to be able to spread out and watch, and cheer on the graduating class.”