SHS foreign exchange students enjoy Wisconsin culture

Things have been going good, so far, for two foreign exchange students at Sparta High School. Both Josipa Kusak of Croatia and Ali Amparo of Mexico admit it was a little hard for them to adjust to the American lifestyle at first.

“It’s been really different. It was hard to adapt at first with all of the new people and family and friends, but now I’ve made some good friends,” Kusak said. “I was nervous to go to school, but I’m okay.”

Kusak participates in International Club and had hoped to play volleyball as well, but arrived too late in the summer to join. Back home in Croatia, school sports aren’t as significant as in the states, but Kusak loves to play handball.

“People can participate in sports competitions, but it’s not really something well known,” she said, adding that school spirit is a very new experience.

In Croatia, Kusak, who is 17, lives with her parents, older sister and grandmother and has another older sister and older brother who are no longer at home.

Last year, she visited the U.S. for the first time with her dad, a biology professor, who had a business trip to Minneapolis. After an agency visited her school to talk about international studies, she became interested in studying abroad.

“I’ve always traveled with my parents and I wanted to try it,” Kusak said. “My mom really likes to travel and my dad was in America for six months when he was younger so they were very supportive.”

Kusak arrived in Wisconsin in late August and is staying with her host mom, Barb Mattke.

Amparo’s older brother, Gabriel, was also a foreign exchange student at SHS during the 2015-2016 school year and Amparo is staying with the same host family, Jeff and Donna Ruedy, as his brother did.

“My brother told me about this and said it would be a good experience for me,” he said, adding he requested to come to the same place as his brother. “I didn’t want to at first but my parents persuaded me to go and now I’m glad.”

Amparo, who arrived August 19, has been keeping himself busy in Sparta, participating in soccer and basketball. He also attended the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Back in Mexico, Amparo, who is 16-years-old, spends the majority of his time participating in rodeo. His family owns a ranch with a total of 40 horses, however, only five of them belong to the Amparos.

“It’s mostly the same activities as American rodeo, but it’s a little bit different,” he said. Amparo is hoping to give his peers a demonstration later in the school year.

“I love the sports here,” Amparo said school spirit is one of his favorite aspects of school in America versus Mexico. “Here, everyone is so much more into sports.”

Amparo also got to experience deer hunting for the first time. “I loved hunting,” he said.

The weather here in Wisconsin is a big change for Amparo. “It’s cool because it’s something we don’t usually have,” he joked.

Both Amparo and Kusak love the food in Wisconsin. Amparo says McDonald’s is his favorite while Kusak prefers Culver’s.

Kusak says she is also really enjoying the people, including her host mom and new friends as well as the easier workload at school. “I’m not stressed out like I am in Croatia,” she said.

Both Kusak and Amparo are juniors back home, but they will get to participate in the graduation ceremony at the end of the year. Once school is over they have a limited time to stay in Sparta.

When they go back home, they will both complete their senior years and get to graduate again. Kusak is planning to study biology at a university in Europe and Amparo would like to become a veterinarian like both of his parents.