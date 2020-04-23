SHS Intro to Business class holding donation drive

It is common knowledge now that school is out for the remainder of the school year and so many students have been deprived of all of the spring activities they enjoy. Even students enrolled in Sparta High School’s Intro to Business Class have missed the opportunity to run their own businesses, which is the class’ biggest project each semester.

The class explores a lot of the introductory facets of business, giving students in grades 9 through 12 a small taste of the diversity of business. That way, students can choose if they want to concentrate on a particular area of business, whether it be accounting, finance, marketing, management, etc. in the future.

Business Education teacher, Julie Beyer, has been with the Sparta Area School District for 13 years. She teaches three sections of Intro to Business each semester with anywhere from 60 to 90 students in total.

The students learn all of the material first and then for about six to seven weeks, they run businesses. Students were tasked with coming up with a business idea and plan, which included a target market, marketing strategies, product design and sales techniques.

All of their profits are then donated to local charities and/or organizations of their choosing. In the past students have donated to Sparta Area Cancer Support, the local food pantries, Monroe County Animal Shelter, a particular individual diagnosed with cancer and several other worthy causes.

“The students came up with the best ideas this year and I was disappointed that the kids didn’t get the opportunity this semester,” Beyer said. “I just feel so bad for them that they won’t be able to see it through.”

While many students come up with new ideas, Beyer also established an eBay business with her students 12 years ago. As it is a real business, she usually gives the option to run the eBay business to upperclassmen first.

Roughly 20 to 25 students work on the eBay business each year, receiving donations of product, pricing it, selling it, packaging it, weighing it and shipping it. The products need to be smaller items to make it cost effective to ship as they cannot offer free shipping.

Prime examples of items are small electronics, video games, trinkets, shoes, brand name clothing and accessories, or anything that can be easily shipped.

“We need a lot of product each year to be able to sustain the business,” Beyer said. “We sell a lot of our things pretty quickly. You just never know what people are going to buy.”

With the majority of people spending so much time at home lately, Beyer figured a lot of people may be using this time to do a little spring cleaning and/or discarding the items they no longer want or need.

She is asking that people make a pile of those treasures and donate the items to the Intro to Business Class.

“Hold onto those cherished items so they can be dropped off at the high school once schools open again,” she said. “School will open again; we just don’t know when.”

Beyer can be contacted by email at jbeyer@spartan.org with any questions.