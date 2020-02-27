SHS student finds beauty in every moment through photography

Jameson Anderson was in eighth grade when he got his first cell phone. He began using the camera to take pictures of himself mostly and a few odd subjects here and there, but it was enough to spark his interest and from there his love of photography flourished.

“I just picked up a camera one day and started having fun with it,” he said.

Anderson, who is now a junior at Sparta High School, found a cheap photo editor for his phone and began experimenting with manipulating his photos.

“I was an eighth-grader and all I thought of was myself, so I assumed pictures of me were what people wanted to see,” he joked. “Looking back, the photo edits that I made were just absolutely ridiculous.”

Now, Anderson has upgraded to a Canon EOS Rebel T6. “It’s not really an expensive camera, but she gets the job done for sure,” he said.

Even though he still uses his phone to edit his photos, Anderson has advanced to using the Adobe Lightroom app and his skills are much improved.

The 16-year-old photographer is mostly self-taught, using YouTube videos, mainly by Peter McKinnon, as a learning tool. Anderson also took a digital photography class at SHS where he did pick up a few new skills and learned to use Adobe Photoshop.

Anderson is a member of the yearbook club. He takes a lot of the pictures for the club, including one that will be on the front cover of this year’s yearbook.

“With the yearbook, obviously you need pictures of everything and since I’m someone who knows their way around a camera and I somewhat know what I’m talking about when it comes to these things, they trusted me,” he said. “They had me take photos of football and it’s really gotten me involved with everything around the school.”

Anderson has also taken pictures at several school events including soccer games and SHS Excalibur Players' production of Mamma Mia!, which he says he really enjoyed.

Along with taking pictures for the yearbook club, Anderson also participates in Archery Club and he is the vice president of the SHS Art Club.

“I take pictures of a lot of things and this is probably something I’m going to end up doing,” he said, adding he’d like to become a studio photographer. “Photography is one of those things that you could really end up anywhere from working under a local business taking photos for a car dealership to working directly under Ford.”

As of right now, Anderson said he isn’t planning to go to college. “For a field like this, I don’t really need it, because what are they going to teach me?” he said he already knows how to set his camera’s ISO, aperture and shutter speed and that everything else is incredibly easy to find online.

Just like any other artist, Anderson sees the flaws in his work that no one else does. Somedays, when he’s scrolling through Instagram, he gets down himself when he starts to compare himself to all of the photographers he looks up to, but then he remembers that someday he will be.

“I enjoy the feeling of being able to take the stuff I see in my everyday life and share it with other people,” Anderson said. “I also like being able to change people’s perspectives on an object and help people recognize there’s beauty in every moment.”