SHS student raises funds to help individuals with neuromuscular diseases

Every day, children are born with muscular dystrophy and adults are diagnosed with ALS and other neuromuscular diseases that leave them fighting for the most basic freedoms like walking, talking, eating, hugging and ultimately life itself. Vanessa Gavilan, a sophomore at Sparta High School is raising money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) fight back.

For 70 years, the MDA has been committed to funding groundbreaking research for promising treatments and providing individuals and families with the highest quality of care from the best doctors in the country.

“The MDA really is a great organization and it’s done a lot for so many people,” Gavilan said, adding she first learned about the MDA through her DECA Advisor Jamie Adams.

For the past 30 years, the MDA and DECA have partnered together to empower young people to impact and improve their local communities. To date, DECA members have raised both awareness and more than $5 million to help MDA serve the hundreds of thousands of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases.

The MDA recently launched a service learning program called MDA Muscle Corps Program, which Gavilan opted to participate in. Through the four-week program, participants gain valuable insight into for profit and nonprofit organizations.

As a result, students learn to embrace servant leadership and social change as professional and personal philosophies. It enhances their intellectual development, career preparation and personal growth and helps them build relationships, value a sense of community and gain self-awareness.

To complete the program and earn an MDA certificate in Muscle Corps, students must create and share an MDA donor drive page as well as complete four hours of coursework, four weekly assignments and milestones and 40 hours of community service.

“At first I just needed something to do because I had been cooped up in the house and I needed something to put my time and energy towards,” Gavilan said. “I decided to sign up for it not really knowing what it was at the time. The first week was amazing and I decided to get more involved.”

Through the program, Gavilan has set up a fundraising page and is working to raise needed funds to help give individuals their abilities back through early intervention, local engagement and the search for better treatments and cures.

At first, she and her parents simply shared the link to their Facebook pages, but Gavilan quickly decided she wanted to do even more.

“I wanted to get it out there, not just to people whom I know, but to people who had never even heard of MDA so even if they couldn’t donate, they would know what the MDA was and what they are doing and hopefully would donate in the future,” Gavilan said, adding she contacted the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce asking them to share the link on their Facebook page during Make a Difference Week.

“Overall it’s been a really good experience both in marketing and networking with people to tell them why this organization is so important.”

On her fundraising page Gavilan wrote, “MDA is on the front lines fighting for families during the global pandemic and I have chosen to stand alongside the MDA to ensure all families have equal access to the care they need today and into the future.”

So far, Gavilan has raised about $450 of her $750 goal and is currently one of the top ten fundraisers in the program. While the program officially comes to a close at the end of October, Gavilan is planning to keep her page open to continue raising funds for MDA.

“This whole thing has been a great booster for my faith in humanity seeing how much people can care about an organization just by reading a little bit about it,” Gavilan said. “As I learn more about their stories and struggles, it inspires me to do more because I really want to do something to help these people.”

To make a donation to Gavilan’s fundraiser, visit https://mda.donordrive.com/participant/Vanessa-Gavilan.