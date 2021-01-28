SHS students push to resume band rehearsals

Students from Sparta High School recently spoke on behalf of their beloved band program at the regular meeting of the Sparta School Board this week. While sports teams and other clubs and activities have started resuming practices and rehearsals with proper mitigation procedures in place, the band program has not yet been permitted to resume rehearsals together.

SHS senior Toby Mohr is a senior drum major in the Sparta High School band and he has been involved in the band one way or another since the sixth grade.

“I grew up watching concerts, parades, pep bands and field shows in the Sparta community,” Mohr said. “Music is quite simply a very significant part of my life.”

He told the school board that the safety plans outlined by the music department at SHS have been proven to sufficiently minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Mohr cited studies done by the CDC, the Department of Health and the National Federation of State High School Associations that have found that instrument personal protective equipment, increased physical distancing and air filtration systems effectively minimize the risk of transmission.

“These safety measures make it safe to rehearse our musical instruments,” he added. “The decision to not allow musical rehearsals is based on the misinformed notion that it cannot be done safely. The facts however prove that we can rehearse together in a safe and diligent practice.”

When not allowed to rehearse, Mohr said the members of the music department are not allowed to do what they love and feel both they and the community will suffer.

“The band has become an important part of the Sparta community,” Mohr said. “We represent the school district at many community events, including pep rallies, parades and concerts around the community like the concert in the park series during summers and holiday caroling in the winters as well as performing halftime shows.”

Mohr added that maybe more importantly, the band represents the men and women who serve and have served in the United States military by performing tributes to veterans every year on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day at ceremonies and parades.

“Our inability to rehearse will greatly hurt the music department and the effects will be felt for years in the music program and in the community,” he said, adding that attendance in the program could begin to drop drastically as students are not allowed to do what they love.

Mohr further added that without participation, the bands may no longer be able to represent the school district throughout the community in the way it has in the past, which could cause the program to suffer further.

“The community is losing a part of its soul,” he said. “There are safe ways we can rehearse together and precautions we can take as taxpayer money has already been spent to purchase equipment proven to create safe and nearly risk-free rehearsals.”

Ciara Settles, also a drum major with the SHS band, described to the board the music department’s mitigation plans. The plan consists of having at least nine feet in between each student, along with a rotation of rooms.

“No one in the band would stay in the room playing for over 30 minutes,” Settles explained, which would allow the room to clear and recirculate good air with the use of the school’s upgraded filtration system.

All students would be provided with a mask that would be specific to each instrument and a bag to contain their own personal masks, which would eliminate the risk of cross contamination.

The band has also implemented additional measures as the means of prevention. Brass instruments would be played with bell covers and wind instruments would be played with instrument bags.

In addition, all members would be facing the same direction during rehearsals to ensure that whatever percent of remaining particles are not spread to the rest of the band.

Settles cited a study completed by the University of Minnesota while working with the Minnesota Orchestra. The study indicates that aerosols from instruments will not travel past 30 centimeters, which is just shy of one foot.

“With a nine-foot distance in the mitigation plan, we have increased the distance researchers suggested by 800 percent,” she said. “Putting our band at a lower risk than professional performers.”

Settles explained that SHS music department’s mitigation plan is nearly identical to that of professionals, except it has added three additional feet to the recommended six of separation.

She also added that band members use music to bring out their emotions, relieve stress, find peers they can relate to and playing as a band teaches them teamwork, respect, timing and motivation.

Settles also reminded the school board that for some students, without band in high school, the opportunity to pursue music in higher education is greatly reduced.

“The decision to not allow us to play is not only unnecessary, but inequitable with decisions made regarding contact sports and revenue creating events,” Mohr said. “For the health of music students, positive representation of the school district and for the soul of the Sparta community, the students of the Sparta music department are asking the allowance to play our instruments and rehearse together to make music together once again.”