SHS students seek ways to improve Sparta community

Once again, Sparta High School students will be making efforts to better their community at the second annual Spartan SOUP. Last year, members of teacher Kate Keeney’s service learning class hosted the event.

This year the event is being organized by the Sparta High School Student Council and Sparta Key Club, which is a student-led service organization, much like Kiwanis. The whole community is invited to attend the event at Sparta High School Cafeteria from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 28.

Spartan SOUP’s mission is to promote and improve Sparta through community collaboration including a crowd-funded dinner and presentation of community improvement pitches from members of the Sparta community.

“This is a community event to try to better Sparta as a community,” Keeney said. “The whole purpose of this is to promote the community.”

For a small donation, attendees receive a bowl of soup and a ballot to vote on their favorite pitch, which they will hear during the event. The winning pitch will walk away with all of the funded proceeds to implement their idea and improve the Sparta community.

Last year, the crowd selected the Sparta Youth Hockey Association as the winning pitch. The organization received $400 that was put toward rink updates and improvements, which included purchasing additional ice skates and skate trainers for area kids.

“I was pleased with that for our first event. Ideally I would love to see more but I think we got a decent response,” Keeney said. “It’s going to take several years for it to get where we want it to be.”

Keeney started going to SOUP events in La Crosse years ago and began implementing the idea here in Sparta last year. Over the years the La Crosse Soup has grown to four events each year, something Keeney would love to see happen in Sparta.

“I love stuff like this and the idea of people in the community coming together,” she said.

Pitches on ideas to improve the Sparta community will be accepted up until the event. During typical SOUP events, four pitches are presented to the crowd, however, if enough pitches are submitted it will be narrowed down to six.

“Key Club will take a look at all of the pitches and choose which might be the most successful,” Keeney said. “No pitch is too small. We want all ideas to come to the table.”

For those interested in making a pitch, please visit https://bit.ly/2VjOuAK or email ideas to spartansoup@gmail.com.