SHS teacher spreads kindness throughout December
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 10:23am admin1
It is a good time of year to be reminded every day that small and random acts of simple kindness can lift the spirits of both the giver and the receiver.
It is a good time of year to be reminded every day that small and random acts of simple kindness can lift the spirits of both the giver and the receiver.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com