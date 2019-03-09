Siblings turn Lemons Into Lunches

It may have not been freshly squeezed lemonade, but that did not diminish the effort of four Tomah girls who wanted to help out Tomah students as a new school year starts.

Siblings Cadence and Bristol Scholze and Izabela and Fynlee Garcia devoted part of their days on Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 selling lemonade, garden produce and fresh baked goods to fundraise for something they coined Lemons Into Lunches. Money raised from their sales will go toTomah School District food service to offset negative lunch accounts for 895 students.

On Friday, the girls, with assistance from their parents, set up their stand at the American Family Insurance Jeremy Haldeman Agency from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday they were at the Tomah Farmers Market at Gillett Park from 8 a.m. until noon.

The idea came from a similar act of kindness they heard about that happened in Sparta, according to the girls. Cadence and Izabela are both 10 years old. Bristol is eight years old and Fynlee is six years old. All are students at LaGrange Elementary.

The group conceded their lemonade was from a powder mix. They were quick to add the vegetables were garden fresh and the baked goods were from the kitchens of their respective homes, with assistance from their mothers.

Their parents are Kali and Luke Scholze and Antonio and Breanna Garcia.

The vegetables were donated from the gardens of Ray and Jeri Maack, and Peter and Lisa Fritz. The girls also extended thanks for assistance from the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Culligan Water of Tomah (Paul Rose), Jeremy and Megan Haldeman and Tomah Parks and Recreation.

The Tomah Chamber and Haldeman Insurance allowed the girls to post a video on their respective Facebook pages to promote the fundraiser. Breanna Garcia helped the girls make matching tank tops with 'Lemons Into Lunches' on the front. A total family effort. They were also selling yarn necklaces Bristol made.

The Scholze and Garcia kitchens were buzzing with activity the middle of last week to bake cookies, cupcakes, muffins, brownies and other treats. There were no set prices. People were asked to donate whatever amount they could.

This is not the first foray into goodwill acts for Izabela. She was involved with The Dictionary Project earlier this year and was featured in the Monroe County Herald.

The goal was to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary. Cadence was one of her key assistants in delivering dictionaries.

They have also been involved with donation projects to collect coats and winter clothing for families in need.

Simple acts of kindness to pay it forward, according to both their mothers. With colder weather on the way, the girls plan to repeat the clothing collection later this year.