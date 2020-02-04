1st Community Credit Union and the Monroe County Herald have partnered to do a sidewalk chalk challenge. Kids, get creative and fill a sidewalk square with whatever is in your imagination. Take a picture and email it to mail@monroecountyherald.com to be entered for a chance to win a $50 cash prize or one of two $25 cash prizes. Please include the name, age, and town of the artist in the e mail. Must enter by April 30th to be eligible for prizes.