Saturday, April 4, 2020
Pictured are cousins Angelina Leis and Carter Burke creating their own artwork in the Meadowview Lane driveway of their grandparents, Aaron and Shari Arnold of Sparta. Contributed photo

Sidewalk Chalk Challenge

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 11:04am admin1

1st Community Credit Union and the Monroe County Herald have partnered to do a sidewalk chalk challenge. Kids, get creative and fill a sidewalk square with whatever is in your imagination. Take a picture and email it to mail@monroecountyherald.com to be entered for a chance to win a $50 cash prize or one of two $25 cash prizes. Please include the name, age, and town of the artist in the e mail. Must enter by April 30th to be eligible for prizes. 

 

