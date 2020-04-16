Mi’Cheal Minor and her family have been cooking together for as long as she can remember.

Those experiences have left Minor and her parents, Stephen and Teresa Latimer, and her three sisters with enough memories to last a lifetime.

But Minor is intent on making more memories in the kitchen, and this time they will be created in the kitchen of her new downtown Sparta restaurant – Simplee Delicious.

“I truly believe, as a family, it’s something that brings us together. It makes memories. I love it,” she said of cooking together.

“As a family, it has been a dream of ours for years,” continued Minor. “Last June, I woke up one day and said, ‘it’s time to put our dreams into action’. From there, we just moved forward.”

Moving forward went well for Minor and her parents, the owners of Simplee Delicious, until early spring, when concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak began to snowball.

The restaurant, located in the former MC’s Sparta Grill on Water Street, was slated to open in mid-March, but a Safer At Home order handed down by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on March 17 made that difficult.

Evers’ order banned in-house dining at all state restaurants and limited food sales to carry-outs or deliveries.

Minor and her parents decided to move forward anyway.

“Honestly, with everything going on, we felt people were ready for something different. Living in Sparta for 13 years, I was just ready to give people something different,” she said. “Cooking for me is a joy and at this point in people’s lives, I felt like they needed a little comfort and joy.”

Simplee Delicious opened its doors for carryout and delivers on April 2 and Minor said things have been going well.

“It’s been good, actually. Even though business is slow for a starter business, I’d say were doing really good,” she offered. “Last week, we had a repeat customer four days in a row, and we’ve had people who have ordered lunch and come back the same day for dinner.”

Simplee Delicious specializes in what Minor calls ‘southern comfort food.’

“The menu changes weekly, sometimes daily, depending on what we have. We have catfish, especially on Fridays, and we have barbeque rib tips,” she said.

Other fare at Simplee Delicious includes fried chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, mixed (collard and turnip) greens, cornbread dressing, potato salad and candied yams to name a few.

Minor came to Sparta from Indiana, where she grew up.

“My dad mobilized here 15 years ago through the military and we (Minor and her sisters) all kind of followed thereafter,” she said.

Minor and her family made several renovations and updates to the restaurant before opening earlier this month.

“We originally wanted to open in February, but we didn’t have a specific date and the more renovations we did, the more we found out needed to be done,” she said. “We updated the colors, repainted everything, put a new floor in the kitchen and lightened everything up. And we opened the bathrooms up.”

While the southern comfort menu options will be new to Sparta, Simplee Delicious will be unique to the community in another way as well.

“Once we’re fully open, we will have family-style dining,” said Minor, explaining that the food will be served in large dishes and diners will be able to dish up their own plates.

“I think it keeps that ‘homey’ feel and forces conversation,” she continued. “I think that’s what we’re lacking these days - quality time over a good quality meal. Kind of like Thanksgiving every day.”

Minor said for the time being, Simplee Delicious is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for carry-outs and deliveries.

Minor said the restaurant will serve breakfast and extend its hours once the Safer At Home order is lifted and in-house dining is allowed.