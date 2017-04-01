Sixth-grader to host ‘Rabbits for a Reason’ cancer fundraiser Saturday

Though she is only 11 years old, Shanell Sprawls of Sparta is already taking steps to help people in the community who are in need.

When Shanell’s mother, Lisa Fisher, learned that family friend Garrett Benzing’s cancer had returned for the third time after two amputations, her daughter was first to suggest hosting a fundraiser to help with healthcare costs.

“When mom started talking about him – because she used to babysit him – I didn’t really know him at first, but I knew that my mom cared about him,” Shanell said.

“[Shanell] told me, ‘I know he means a lot to you, and if he means a lot to you, he means a lot to me too’,” her mother said. “She has such a big heart and is such a caring and thoughtful person.”

Shanell said that after she and her mother decided to do the fundraiser, she had the idea to put her own twist on it.

“I have a whole bunch of friends who [show] rabbits with me, so I thought it was a really good chance to raise money while having fun,” she said. “It’s like a good mixture of both.”

‘Rabbits for a Reason’ is being held this Saturday, Jan. 7 at St. Patrick’s School in Sparta, with doors opening at 7 a.m., registration at 7:30, and the youth show beginning at 9 a.m. The open-entry show, which welcomes both registered and non-registered rabbit entries from the general public, will follow the youth show.

Shanell has made sure that there are other fun ways to support Garrett’s battle with cancer for those not familiar with rabbit shows, including raffles, a silent auction and a miracle minute.

“You don’t even have to show, they can just be there for the raffles and the auction and stuff like that,” she said.

Although her mother and other friends of the Benzings have helped with some of the planning, the sixth-grader has been responsible for many of the duties, including calling area businesses for silent auction donations.

“It makes me feel good to know that our community is willing to give something out for someone who is in need,” Shanell said. “It’s a really big deal because life is short. You never know when something’s going to happen.”

While these may seem like big words for such a small person, a humble Shanell says she has the Miss Sparta Pageant to thank for the idea and the courage to act on it. She served as a 2014 Little Miss Sparta princess, when former Miss Sparta Zoe Roou and the other royalty did outreach and fundraising for her platform: Cancer is Everyone’s Battle.

“I thought that since our pageant did really good things for cancer, I would hold something to raise money for him,” she said.

Benzing, 25, was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Soon after, he had his left leg amputated below the knee in hopes to cure it. In December 2015, tests showed that the cancer had migrated up his leg, resulting in another amputation up to his hip.

But three month’s later, Benzing and his family received word that the cancer had spread to his other hip and a lung. He received radiation treatment while waiting to qualify for medical studies, but in August 2016 it had spread to the other lung, the area near his pancreas, gall bladder, adrenal glands, the membrane of his small intestine and his right knee.

His doctors did not expect him to see 2017.

After hearing about their alternative treatments that had worked for another family friend, Benzing traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, where he completed eight weeks of various treatments not yet approved by the FDA. He returned to Sparta around Thanksgiving and continues treatment using machines purchased from the Tijuana treatment center.

Though he says they have helped, none of his treatments in Mexico were covered by insurance, and are being paid for out of pocket.

“They’re doing this out of the kindness of their hearts to help me,” Benzing said. “It’s really amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”

Fisher says she is blessed to have a daughter who shows compassion and initiative at such a young age.

“I’m extremely proud that she realizes how important it is to be there for people in our community, as well as the people we hold close to our hearts,” Fisher said. “The gift of giving is something that not everybody possesses, and to me, that means a lot.”

For more information about ‘Rabbits for a Reason’, find them on Facebook, or call Fisher at 608-633-4025.