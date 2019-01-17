Skeletal remains confirmed as Harold A. Anderson

Human remains found Sept. 17 on Townline Road in Tomah have been identified as missing person Harold A. Anderson, however, how Anderson died remains uncertain.

According to a press release issued earlier this week by Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson, “The investigation and subsequent examination of the items found has determined that the recovered human remains are that of Harold Andersen. At this time the cause of death or manner of death cannot be determined.”

Anderson, who was 80-years-old, had not been seen for over a month when police were notified Jan. 1, 2018 and a missing person investigation immediately began. Anderson lived in Tomah.

The investigation included a search of his home, contacting known places Andersen would visit and checking on the use of credit cards or withdrawals from bank accounts, Nicholson said.

“There were no leads that were developed which indicated a location which Mr. Anderson may be and there were no financial transactions in or around the time of his disappearance," Nicholson said.

Investigative efforts continued for several months with little to no new leads being available.

On Sept. 17, 2018, members of the Tomah Police Department responded to a field off of Townline Road for a report of skeletal remains that were found by an employee of a tree trimming company. The officers confirmed the partial skeletal remains found were human.

The Monroe County Joint Investigative Task force conducted this investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory – Madison Division, and the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstruction team.

On Sept. 20, 2018, the skeletal remains were presented for examination at the UW Health Anatomic Pathology Laboratory in Madison.

On Oct. 16, 2018, a subsequent search was conducted in the area where the skeletal remains were originally found. This search was conducted by members of the Monroe County Joint Investigative team as well as K9 Teams, which specialize in the recovery and location of human remains. This search turned up additional skeletal remains.

The identification of Anderson leaves Kraig K. Isensee as still missing from Tomah. Isensee has been missing since June 1, 2016. Isensee was 28-years-old at the time of his disappearance and was last seen near the 200 block of Glendale Avenue in Tomah.