The sky’s the limit

Jordan Stanek, a 2010 Sparta High School graduate, has taken a unique path in life, which has led him to Gunderson AIR as its newest flight paramedic. Stanek will be graduating from nursing school at Madison College in just under two weeks, and he is more than excited for his new endeavor.

Especially since he started adulthood not knowing what he wanted to do.

After graduating high school, Stanek attended Viterbo on a soccer scholarship for two years. Stanek had thought about joining the military while he was still in high school, after talking it over he decided to accept the scholarship instead and pursue his love for sports.

“I had a change of passion and I decided that if I wanted to have this military experience I needed to do it,” Stanek said, adding prior to that, he began working out with one of his best friends who was preparing to join the Marines.

“I got into the mind set of what they offered and I learned what their passion was and I just felt like that was me,” he said. “I don’t regret it one single bit.”

Stanek joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in 2012 where he excelled. He graduated from basic training as the Company Honor Man out of over 100 others.

He received numerous awards and was his Madison unit’s Marine of the Year in 2015.

“I moved my way up through the rankings pretty well and felt like I did a good job and learned so much,” Stanek said, adding his contract ended earlier this year. “It was just timing, things come up throughout life and I had to be done due to future plans. For the schedule I had in mind for my future, it just wasn't going to work out but I served my six years.”

While he was still enlisted in the Marines, Stanek got his exposure to the health care side of things with combat lifesaving skills, which got him interested in becoming an EMT.

“Once I was in those classes, it just lit a fire and everything ran wild and I loved it from the get go,” he said, adding he then became a paramedic and has worked for the Sparta Ambulance Service for the past four years.

While he was doing all of that, he also worked as an anesthesia tech at Gundersen for a few years and as a CNA at an assisted living home.

Stanek joked that he decided he wanted to keep learning, so he got his critical care paramedic license and decided he should probably go back to nursing school because he didn’t want to be done learning yet.

“Now that I’m going to be graduating, I feel like there’s a lot more I want to do,” he said. “I want to continue to advance my healthcare skills and knowledge as much as I can and just take it step by step.”

Once Stanek began working with Gundersen AIR in March, he gave up his job as a paramedic in Madison and in the Meriter Emergency Department in Madison as well.

As of early April, the medical air transport from Gundersen Health System is based out of Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its area encompasses a 150-mile radius of La Crosse, including communities throughout western Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

According to Stanek, the Gundersen AIR flight teams include of course a pilot but a critical care nurse and a specially trained flight paramedic as well, both of whom are skilled in the management of life-threatening emergencies.

“Whenever we’re flying safety is ingrained into our thoughts,” he said, adding the helicopters fly between 115 and 140 miles per hour depending on winds. “There are so many safety measures that go into the very littlest of details and they’re all so important because at the end of the day, we all need to come home including the patients.”

Every team member completes extensive training in medical protocols and advanced skills to care for patients. The aircraft is equipped to transport up to two critically ill or injured people at one time with trained personnel and specialized equipment.

The crews respond to what is referred to as “scene flights,” where they pick up patients from ambulance services at accidents. They also transfer patients to and from referring hospitals to tertiary care facilities.

Gundersen AIR completes about 700 flights annually. Stanek says he is proud to be a team member.

“I love the path that I’ve taken, I feel like it’s been so beneficial because I’ve had such a variety of exposure to so many different things. Now I’m going to be flying in the air as a flight paramedic,” Stanek said. “I took a much different approach and I’m just slowly working my way up the chain but I feel like I’ve been granted a lot of opportunities from each different profession that I’ve taken on and I have taken full advantage of each one of them. I’m very thankful for all those opportunities I’ve been put into.”