Sleepy cook causes early morning Tomah fire

The occupant of a Tomah apartment learned a hard lesson from an early Friday morning fire.

The Tomah Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire Dec. 18 at 1 a.m. to a triplex at 417 Kilbourn Ave. for the report of a structure fire. Upon arriving at the scene we had flames coming through the front door of the down stairs apartment. The fire started in the kitchen due to the occupant falling asleep while cooking, according to Tomah fire chief Tim Adler.

The occupant was able to escape without any injuries. Tomah police arrived first and forced entry to gain access to the other two apartments. They were able to get everyone out safe.

Fire crews made an interior attack and knocked down the fire. An overhaul was performed to ensure there was no fire extension into the rest of the building. The apartment where the fire occurred is a total loss. Eighteen fire fighters remained on scene for two and a half hours.

The Tomah Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Tomah Police Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, the Monroe County 911 Communication Center, WE Energies and Alliant Energies.