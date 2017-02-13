Smart Cookies

Girl Scout Cookie Season is here, and with it, eight young ladies are getting their first taste of several valuable life skills.

Sparta’s Daisy Troop #7308, is the only first-year Girl Scout troop in Sparta this year. Composed of five and six year olds, the group is learning about business skills and civic responsibility at an early age.

“Selling cookies teaches them confidence, speaking, money management and decision making,” said Co-troop Leader Jennifer Uhls.

She and Jessica Norton took on the role when they learned a troop had not yet been established.

“Becoming a leader actually fell in my lap, since there wasn’t a first-year Daisy troop for my daughter to join at the time,” Uhls said, adding that she had been involved in Girl Scouts when she was young.

Wisconsin’s five-week ‘Cookie Season’ began Feb. 4 and wraps up March 12.

This year, Girl Scouts is celebrating its centennial year with a new indulgance, the S’mores Cookie. Inspired by the iconic s’more, the cookie features a crispy graham cookie, double-dipped in crème icing and coated in chocolate.

Also available are the classics: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Thanks-a-Lots, Shortbreads and gluten-free Trios. Boxes are $4, with the exception of the Trios ($5).

One hundred percent of the net revenue raised through each troop’s cookie sales stays local. The more cookies the girls sell, the more earnings they have to invest in community projects and enrichment experiences.

“So many girls are doing positive, impactful things with their cookie earnings including community service projects to fulfill the Girl Scout mission to make our world a better place,” said Marci Henderson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland, in a news release. “For a century, selling cookies has been one of the most powerful and successful tools in transforming girls into leaders who effect positive change within their communities and I encourage everyone to support a Girl Scout this cookie season.”

The Daisy troop will be selling Girl Scout cookies at the Sparta Walmart this Saturday, Feb. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.