Snow-covered road believed to be cause of one-vehicle accident
Mon, 02/27/2017 - 8:24am admin1
Two Tomah men were treated with non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 71 in the Township of Wilton early Saturday morning.
Two Tomah men were treated with non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 71 in the Township of Wilton early Saturday morning.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com