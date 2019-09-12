Sole Providers right step toward foot care

We stand, run, dance, hop, skip, jump and do a variety of other activities on our feet.

It only stands to reason we take time to pamper our feet. That was the one of the factors behind a free foot care clinic Friday, Dec. 6 at Tomah Health. It was the first clinic at Tomah Health, but two previous clinics were held the former Tomah Memorial Hospital. The Tomah Health Community Foundation donated $2,500 to Viterbo University to fund the free clinic. Last spring a similar donation was given to Viterbo to fund the clinics called Sole Providers.

Care is provided by Viterbo graduate nurse who trim, cut, clip nails, corns and calluses using state-of-the art equipment. Not the most glamorous job by any means, but still very essential for the approximately 60 people, mostly senior citizens, who attended.

It was noted the first Sole Providers clinic had 59 people attend, the second had 75.

"By providing comprehensive nail and foot care we can prevent a lot of complications that plague older adults and those with chronic diseases," said Mary Ellen Stolder, Viterbo graduate nursing program director. "We are thrilled to be the recipient of this generosity."

Monroe County has more than 7,000 adults over 65-years-old, according to Stolder. Foot problems hinder 75 percent of that number.

"Foot care is not typically provided with Medicare funding," Stolder said. "If they have to make tradeoffs, foot care is one consideration they will eliminate."

Clinics provide essential real-life experience for students.

"It gives nurses a lot of experience in terms of a brief health history, conducting an assessment, how to handle (foot care) tools and to ascertain if there is a need for a referral, which is critical," Stolder said. "This simple intervention can improve the health in a community."

LuAnn Fowler, DNP in occupational health at Tomah Health serves a dual role at Viterbo. Fowler said while the group at Tomah on Friday was mostly elderly, there is no age restriction to attend clinics. Money from the Tomah Health Foundation helped purchase rotary tools used at the clinic.

Three more clinics are planned in 2020 on March 27, June 5 and Aug. 7. After that the goal is to coordinate three of four a year, Fowler added.