South Black River Street project delayed until 2018

A recently announced year delay in the South Black River Street project is only a temporary reprieve from the confusion and congestion it eventually will bring.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) officials pushed back the $5 million road construction project, which promises to be a logistical nightmare for businesses and motorists, to the spring of 2018. It was originally scheduled to begin this spring.

Project designer Paul Valenti with the DOT, described what's in store for the city at last month's Sparta City Council meeting.

He said road reconstruction will begin when frost is out of the ground in late March or early April 2018 and will likely continue through mid-November. The project area includes Black River Street from just north of the bridge that spans the La Crosse River to Hill Street just north of Walgreens.

The DOT is changing the thoroughfare, which also is a state highway, from a two-lane to a three-lane roadway complete with a bicycle lane. The intersection at River Road will become a single-lane roundabout, while the Highway 16 intersection will be widened.

The state will be limiting the number of driveways that access Black River Street within the project area.

"There's going to be a lot of traffic on the highway," said Valenti. "More driveways is more potential for collisions to happen."

Both Subway and The Hardware Store will be losing one of their two driveways, while Martin Trucking will be losing its only driveway onto Black River Street.

Walgreens will be losing its left-turn access from southbound traffic on Black River Street and McDonalds will no longer have left-turn access to its north driveway for northbound traffic.

According to Valenti, the road will be completely closed to thru-traffic for about two weeks while work is done on the south end of the project between the La Crosse River bridge and River Road. He said a detour route will include Interstate 90 to Highway 16, back to Water Street (Highway 21) in Sparta, to Montgomery Street and finally back to Highway 27.

While Sparta still will be accessible via Avon Road, Valenti said he prefers to confine detour routes to state highways as much as possible.

Other than that, traffic will remain open throughout the project, with workers constructing one side of the road at a time, leaving two lanes open on the opposite side.

The state is footing the lion's share of the project cost, but the city is responsible for replacing utilities. Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning said the city's share should be around $600,000.