Sparta’s Annual Bike Trail Celebration May 4

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the beginning of another great season of bicycling in Western Wisconsin on Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Sparta Chamber Depot, 111 Milwaukee Street.

The tunnel doors of the Elroy-Sparta Trail are traditionally opened by the DNR on May 1 of each year, leading to Sparta’s celebration on the following Saturday. In addition to supporting its history as the Bicycling Capital of America, the event will highlight the Sparta area’s excellent trout fishing as this will also be opening day of 2019 trout fishing season.

The day will begin with a family pancake breakfast f from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., or until supplies run out. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Speed’s Bike Shop in Sparta will provide free shuttles for cyclists from the Sparta Depot to Norwalk for those who’d like to ride the Sparta-Elroy Trail and from the Depot to West Salem for those who’d like to ride the La Crosse River Trail. Shuttle reservations are required (call the Chamber at 269-4123, or Speed’s Bike Shop at 269-2315).

There will be kids’ bicycle games at the Depot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (helmets required). At 10 a.m., Ben Bikin’ will lead the annual bike trail ribbon cutting, along with the dedication of Morrow Memorial Home’s new TriShaw Bicycle.

In celebration of the opening day of trout season and Sparta’s excellent trout streams, there will also be a fly-fishing demonstration and lesson from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at nearby Ben Bikin’ Park. Fishermen are encouraged to email pictures of the day’s catch to the chamber (info@bikesparta.com). Everyone who submits a picture will be entered into a drawing to win $50.

The Chamber wants cyclists to be aware that portions of the Elroy-Sparta Trail, from Elroy to Norwalk remain closed for repair. The remaining portion of the trail from Norwalk to Sparta and all of the La Crosse River Trail and the Great River Trail are open.