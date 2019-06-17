Sparta’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration is a family-friendly event

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will continue its tradition of celebrating Independence Day with family activities, music and fireworks in Sparta’s Memorial Park on Thursday, July 4. Sparta’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration is highlighted with free activities for children and youth, games, free music, and a great fireworks show. There will also be food available for purchase, including apple pie, root beer floats and the Sparta Lions chicken que.

Food will be available beginning at noon. Children’s games and activities will be available from 1-4 p.m., including a petting zoo, bounce house, sawdust pile, mini-golf and other games. There will be a ragball league game at 7 p.m. The popular band “Red Sky Warning” will play from 7-9 p.m., followed by the fireworks show. The Sparta Park and Recreation Department is also organizing special games in the aquatic center for that day (admission required).

Sparta’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration is made possible through the sponsorship of the following Chamber of Commerce members: City of Sparta, Sparta Lions Club, Sparta Holiday Lights, Mayo Health System, Brickl Brothers, Sparta Gundersen Clinic, US Silica, Kaiyuh Services, ABR, Scott Davis State Farm Insurance, Brenengen Ford, and SERVPRO of La Crosse County.