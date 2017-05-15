Sparta’s retiring teachers enjoy final days in the classroom

As the last few weeks of the school year coming to an end, students and staff in the Sparta Area School District will be saying farewell to three longtime teachers who won’t be returning in the fall. Instead, Nila Larson, Joan Screnock and Christine Bright will now be focusing their attention on hobbies, traveling and spoiling their grandchildren.

With 85 years combined teaching experience in the district, the three elementary-level teachers have taught thousands of little learners.

“I am proud to be a teacher, but will miss my students and their hugs, their ‘ah-hah’ moments and watching them grow into productive young citizens,” said Larson, who has taught at Southside Elementary for 27 years.

Larson was originally a physical education teacher after graduating from UW-River Falls in 1973. She married her college sweetheart, Larry, and moved to his hometown, Westby, where they dairy farmed and raised three children, Michael, Greg and Kristi.

In 1990, she earned her Master’s degree in professional development for elementary education and started teaching second grade at Southside Elementary, where she has been since.

“During my 27-year career at Southside, I was building leader for 18 years,” she said. “Some of my proudest moments are working with our strong, supporting PTO to create wonderful Grandparents’ Day celebrations, starting the annual walkathon fundraiser, expanding the school playground equipment, planting trees for natural beauty around the playground, and working with wonderful staff members, and supportive parents.”

In retirement, she and Larry will be traveling, attending sporting events, concerts and celebrating upcoming milestones for their eight grandchildren. She also plans on volunteering at the school, and continue to be involved in her church.

“As a person, my motto has always been to be positive and friendly,” she said. “As a teacher, I hope my joy for teaching has created an environment for my students to have a joy for learning – not only academically, but also socially.”

A fellow Southside teacher, Screnock has her own mantra too.

“The two things I try to instill in my students are that it’s okay to not know, but it’s not okay to not try; and that all students can learn and succeed, but not on the same day and in the same way,” she said.

After subbing for the Sparta School District for 13 years, Screnock began teaching special education at Southside Elementary in 1993. In addition to teaching, she has enjoyed doing crowd control at basketball, football, soccer and volleyball games.

In retirement, Screnock plans to enjoy spending lots of time with her grandchildren, as well as in her garden. She will also substitute teach on occasion.

“It’s been an honor to work for the Sparta Area School District, and I will miss my dear colleagues and ‘my students,’” she said. “It’s always been fun to watch them learn and see them grow and become productive members of our community.”

Bright has been teaching elementary music at schools around the district since 1983.

“I have had one of the best jobs in the world,” she said. “My students have filled my heart and soul with their sweet voices. They were my reason for wanting to go to work every day.”

While not teaching music classes or directing the fourth- and fifth-grade choirs at Meadowview Intermediate School, Bright gives private piano lesson, and is active in her church, which she says she will continue into retirement.

She also hopes to have more time to spend with her two grandchildren and her retired friends, read, do jigsaw puzzles, take her dog Klohi for walks, and visit loved ones around the country.

“My husband, Dave, thinks I’m going to start cooking for him – I hope he’s not too disappointed,” she said.

All three women have plenty of great things to say about the last few decades as teachers, especially their colleagues.

“I have worked with so many wonderful, supportive people that I will miss dearly,” said Bright. “Thank you, Sparta, for a wonderful, fulfilling career.”

Sparta Area School District Superintendent John Hendricks says these retirements are significant because they represent many years of dedicated service, and are a reminder of the loyalty that many employees have toward their schools and community.

“The same can be said of educational assistants, as we have retirements among those ranks also this year,” he said.

Larson, Screnock and Bright will be recognized on June 6 at an all-staff meeting, as well as at a retirement banquet that evening.