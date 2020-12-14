Sparta’s Santa Wagon celebrates its 20th year

A group of local elves spend months sorting, cleaning and replacing batteries in all the donations of gently used items to the Sparta Santa Wagon. Then, every year before Christmas, they set up a location where anyone can come and take the unwrapped gifts to use for Christmas presents.

There is no sign up, no charge and no questions asked. It is their way of showing love for the community and a way to make sure every child in the area has a wonderful Christmas and a present to give back to someone they love.

The Santa Wagon was started by Nita Austin and Tom Arnold in 1999 as a way to help people who might not qualify for other programs or for individuals and families that just needed some extra help around the holidays.

The idea sparked from an evening of sitting around a fire drinking eggnog and they simply decided they wanted to help people. After a few eggnogs in, it sounded like a great idea.

The first year, they filled a utility trailer with gently used gifts they had collected. The trailer was parked in front of the Sparta Police Department downtown and individuals and families were invited to come collect what they needed.

Their niece, Jessica Crandell, who was eight months pregnant at the time, said they conned her into helping out the first year by playing Santa Claus. Crandell has been involved ever since.

“I was perfectly round, so I volunteered and then every year after I just couldn’t stop,” Crandell said.

When Crandell’s Uncle Tom passed away, her Aunt Nita tried to help as best she could, but her health began to fail as well. “The one thing she would ask me constantly was whether or not I would keep the tradition going,” Crandell said.

Every year, she would tell herself it would be her last, but every year she’s reminded that it wasn’t easy for her aunt and uncle either.

“They all had families and things going on, but if they hadn’t helped, who would have?” Crandell said. “They were just incredible people and so I took it on full force.”

Every year, Crandell fills her front porch full of donated items, both used and new, for the Santa Wagon. She hates to turn down any donation, because some years she doesn’t see as many donations coming in.

“A lot of people reach out right away in January,” she said. “We do collect all year round, but we really start actively collecting items and asking for donations November 1. The Santa Wagon wouldn’t even exist without the community.”

A general list of what is typically needed includes toys, things a child could give a parent, household items, winter coats, hats, gloves/mittens, scarfs, blankets, as well as wrapping paper, gift bags/boxes, decorations, scissors, tape and batteries.

“It’s basically a free rummage sale of Christmas gifts. Kids come up to the Santa Wagon to find gifts for Mom and Dad and if in the process we have something the family needs, we’ll send that home with them too,” Crandell said.

The Santa Wagon does not accept donations of money, however, individuals are welcome to order items online and ship them to Crandell. The last day for donations is December 19 in order for the elves to be able to sort and sanitize the items.

Donations can be dropped off or sent to 201 W Montgomery in Sparta. Crandell, who is a teacher’s aide at Southside Early Learning Center, is currently at home most days as Sparta students are currently learning virtually.

“It is ok to leave them in my yard because I’m usually home,” she said. “I will go out right away and take care of stuff. I just want to try to limit in person contact.”

If you know someone who could use some extra Christmas help, the elves with the Santa Wagon will help every person that they can, no questions asked. This year, with help from King Furniture in Holmen who have donated the use of a box truck, the Santa Wagon will be at Mueller’s Square in downtown Sparta on December 20 starting at 3 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to visit with kiddos as well.

Any left-over items will be donated. Clothing and bedding is taken to a homeless camp in La Crosse, smaller toys go to a halfway house for mothers who are recovering from addiction and house goods usually get stored for helping people throughout the year.

“We put everything we can back into the community,” Crandell said. “If we can put a smile on someone’s face, no matter their circumstances, that’s the whole point.”