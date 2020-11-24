Sparta’s Shop Small Saturday slated for Nov. 28

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with Sparta’s Small Business Cooperative, encourages everyone to participate in the 2020 Shop Small Saturday event being held on November 28 throughout and around Sparta.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the positive impact small businesses have on Sparta and similar communities across the country. Now in its 11th year, Small Business Saturday continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition as part of the larger Shop Small Movement that supports small businesses every day and everywhere.

For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community, supporting neighbors and friends and other local businesses. So, when you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday, and all year long, it can help add up to a big impact.

By supporting local small businesses, it supports the merchants who, in turn, support youth sports leagues, parent-teacher organizations, community service groups, high school student events and other not-for-profit groups.

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Shop Small Christmas Crawl on November 28 with 20 area merchants participating in the Christmas Crawl.

Shoppers who purchase from at least four participating businesses and at least one participating food/beverage establishment will be eligible to win prizes donated by the merchants.

Shop Small Christmas Crawl checklists will be available at the following businesses: Cork & Barrel, The Cotter Pin, The Vault, Ginny’s Cupboard, Meraki, Sparta Floral and Greenhouses, WESCO, Sears, KEPS Naturals, Five Wild Hearts, Search and Find, Cotton & Birch, All American Do-It Center, Hagen Sales and Service, Eddie’s Convenience Store, Shades and More, Radiance Beauty & Aesthetics, Zenergy Massage Studio, The Edge Hair Salon and new this year, Off the Canvas.

Completed Christmas Crawl checklists can be left at any participating merchant or returned to the Chamber Depot, 111 Milwaukee Street.

Businesses are taking the necessary steps to ensure that your shopping experience is next to none. Masks are required, hand sanitizer stations will be available and many of the merchants have policies regarding capacity in place.

The local retailers and restaurants are also offering options to buy online with curbside pickup or delivery options to help make your Shop Local experience that much more enjoyable.

Since its inception in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $103 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just nine days alone.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.

For more information on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce’s services, activities and programs, please visit: http://www.bikesparta.us/ or call (608) 269-4123.