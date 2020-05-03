Sparta’s spring fashion trends put on display at upcoming fashion show

In support of the Sparta Downtown Cooperative, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its first annual Sparta Spring Showcase of Fashion on Friday, March 20 at Wesco Home Furnishings.

“We have several businesses participating in the fashion show to showcase their spring fashion trends and what’s going on in the area,” said Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Erica Culpitt.

According to Culpitt, the Sparta small business community has grown quite a bit in recent years and began to flourish, which created a need for the downtown cooperative to grow as well. The cooperative combined efforts with the chamber’s Retail Services Committee in an effort to be more community oriented and extend their reach further than downtown to all small businesses in the Sparta area.

“With that growth, we wanted to put on an event that showcased the growth of all the cool businesses that Sparta has to offer,” Culpitt said.

For the event, the chamber is excited to be trying something unique outside of an event or banquet hall. Mark Hellman, owner of Wesco, offered the use of his space to host the event.

With long aisles, the Wesco building was the perfect fit for a catwalk. “It’s nice that we’ll be able to showcase what Wesco has to offer as well,” Culpitt said.

After Hellman closes his showroom that day, he will transform the area into a runway.

“Spring is about growth, energy and new beginnings and with all the changes and the great stuff that’s coming, we wanted to invite the community together to showcase everything,” Culpitt said. “There will a little bit of something for everyone.”

Sparta’s latest fashions will be presented by retailers like Search and Find, Five Wild Hearts, Emma Ann’s Boutique, KEPS Naturals and Theisen’s with a minimum of six different outfits displayed per business. Cura Salon will also be participating in the show to highlight some new hair styles just in time for prom season.

“There are all different ages and sizes of models,” Culpitt added. “There is going to be a wide spectrum.”

In addition, several local businesses will have display booths and items for sale at the event including Biederman Jewelers, Bonita’s Sewing and Alterations, Urban Nest and Lizzy’s Boutique, Ole and Bean, RBI Entities and Shades Body Studio.

Sparta Floral and Greenhouses, Edward Jones Investments - Heidi Lydon, Gamer’s Sanctum, Evolve Nutrition, Peak Performance Chiropractic and Body Performance Massage and several others will also have booths set up.

“It will be a bunch of different products and services all in one place,” Culpitt said. “We’re just trying to promote Sparta and all it has to offer.”

If there are any businesses who would also like to participate, please contact Culpitt by phone at (608) 269-4123 or by email at erica@bikesparta.com.

The event will include live music from Derek Brown as well as door prizes for attendees. The doors will open to the public at 7 p.m. and the fashion show will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $5 at Wesco at 301 E. Oak St., the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 111 Milwaukee St. and a few other participating businesses around Sparta.

The downtown cooperative has been working hard to revitalize the downtown area and make it beautiful and welcoming for locals and visitors. The upkeep however costs money; the fashion show will serve as a fundraiser to help with those costs.

“We’ve generated a lot of excitement and energy with this event. This is sort of a trial run and hopefully it will be a success,” Culpitt said. “For the first one, people are always curious and interested and if this year is a success, we look forward to growing it into something bigger next year.”