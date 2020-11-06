Sparta’s summer-long fishing derby kicks off

Fishing in Sparta just got even better. In a cooperative effort between the City of Sparta, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, BikeSparta (Sparta’s Tourism Council), Southwest ITBEC, and the Sparta Rotary Club, rainbow trout were released into the La Crosse River at Sparta's Evans-Bosshard Park on Monday, June 8.

Already a fisherman's paradise, the Sparta area boasts 29 miles of Class I fishing streams, more than 13 miles of public stream easements, and 3.5 miles of stream bank and fish habitat improvements.

To celebrate Sparta's outstanding fishing habitat, the Sparta Chamber is hosting a summer-long fishing derby.

Many of the rainbow trout planted in Sparta waters on Monday are tagged with "BikeSparta" and the Chamber's phone number. Anyone catching a tagged trout can be entered into a drawing for a share of $500 in cash and prizes by contacting the chamber office with the tag number and their contact information. Pictures of tagged trout are welcomed and will be posted on the Chamber's Facebook event page.

The Chamber has also created a Bike and Fish the Elroy Sparta Trail Map that shows where the trail intersects with fishing streams. Call (608 269-4123) or stop by the chamber (111 Milwaukee Street, Sparta) for a free copy of the map.

More information about fishing and other outdoor activities can be found on the Chamber’s website: www.bikesparta.us.