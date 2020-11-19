Sparta alderman approve $5.2M bond
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 10:36am admin1
The Sparta City Council Wednesday approved bonding $5.2 million to finance the new police station and to refinance some of its existing debt at a lower interest rate.
