Friday, November 20, 2020
Home / News / Sparta alderman approve $5.2M bond

Sparta alderman approve $5.2M bond

Thu, 11/19/2020 - 10:36am admin1

The Sparta City Council Wednesday approved bonding $5.2 million to finance the new police station and to refinance some of its existing debt at a lower interest rate. 

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here