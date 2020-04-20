Sparta alderman okay three dogs per residence

Following a recommendation from the Public Safety Committee, the Sparta City Council last week approved an ordinance, increasing the number of dogs allowed at a residence from two to three.

Alderman Jim Church, who is chairman of Public Safety, said the committee had received requests from residents to expand the limit of the number of dogs.

He added that according to Police Chief Emilee Nottestad, the calls her department receives regarding nuisance dogs doesn’t usually pertain to the number of dogs.

“If they have a problem, usually they have a problem with the owner, not so much with having too many dogs,” said Church.

In other business, the council also approved an ordinance requiring mobile food establishments, meaning movable vehicles, trailers or carts from which food is sold, to obtain a permit from the city.

Mobile food establishments are also regulated by the state and have to be licensed through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning said the need for an ordinance was prompted by several inquiries to the city from food truck owners wanting to set up in Evans-Bosshard Park during concerts and Butterfest.

“We felt it was probably time we started regulating that a little bit, so they don’t infringe on those events,” said Fahning, noting that food trucks have only recently become an issue in the city.

The Public Safety Committee recommended the ordinance with Church saying the city needs to be aware of “who’s in our city and what’s going on.” He added that the ordinance allows the city to protect non-profit organizations that raise funds through the sell of food at events like the Concerts in the Park series and Butterfest.

Fahning said the ordinance is meant to deal with food trucks selling food when parked in public areas, but those establishments will still need a permit when parked on private commercial or manufacture-zoned property.

The council also voted to rezone property at 175 Avon Rd. from mobile home zoning classification to multiple family. The half-acre parcel, located next door to the Greendale Mobile Home Park, is owned by Larry Kraus who plans to build a four-family unit on the site.