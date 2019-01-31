Sparta Area Fire District reflects back on 2018

Members of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire District and their families gather annually at Station 1 to receive some much deserved recognition for their accomplishments. It was a particularly special evening last Saturday night as Fire Chief Mike Arnold celebrated 50 years of service.

“How sweet it is to be here as we reflect back on 2018,” he said as he recognized both the current and past firefighters present at the gathering. “We have a lot of history in the room tonight.”

Arnold asked for a moment of silence in honor of one firefighter who was not present. Dan Scholze, who served on the department since 1985, retired as Assistant Fire Chief in 2017 and passed away shortly afterwards.

In his letter of retirement last year Scholze wrote, “With each call received, I say a little prayer and send my strength to ensure that each firefighter return safe and uninjured to the station. As a firefighter, the challenge presented to us while protecting life and property is a lifelong impact that will never be forgotten.”

A sentiment that meant so much more to his fellow comrades just one year later.

The department went out with a bang in 2018 with three calls of structure fires over the holidays. But it was a rough start to 2019 after the department was dispatched to a very difficult call on Jan. 6 for the drowning of 9-year old Jaden Stalsberg.

Saturday night, the group had a moment of silence for the young man as well.

According to Chief Arnold, the department responded to 292 calls in 2018, up from 225 calls in 2017. The fire inspectors completed 1,029 fire inspections.

“It was the year of the flood...again. Who would have ever thought we’d have floods back to back and I remember when I talked about buying a boat for the fire department, people thought I was crazy,” Arnold said. “Well, I think we proved them wrong. We rescued 57 people and 29 pets. We would have been lost without our boat.”

During the flood, the department worked 32 hours straight and served as mutual aide for Cashton numerous times.

“Miraculously, with the current and the stuff we were exposed to during the dark hours of the night, it’s unbelievable that nobody got hurt and nobody drowned,” Arnold said. “I am very appreciative for everybody’s efforts during the flood.”

Three new firefighters joined the department in 2018 and one member returned but as a new generation ushers in, another moves out. Ryan “Stretch” Smith stepped down from the department after 26 years of service.

Smith joined the department in September of 1990. He became a fire instructor for Western Technical College, a member of the Monroe County Dive Team until it dissolved and President of the Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club.

“Ryan rose through the ranks and he earned every position he got,” Arnold said, adding Smith became Assistant Chief and Station Chief of Station 2. “I had nothing to worry about with Station 2.”

Fire board member from the Town of Adrian Dale Simonson also retired this past year and was recognized Saturday evening for his dedication and 42 years of service.

Randy Heimke, Dan Kohn, Josh Meyer, Eric Matson, Brody Schmitz, Pat Ferguson, Zach Vanwormer, John Wieman, Steven Arnold, Rich Laxton, Kody Smith, Robert Arnold and Mike Arnold all received attendance awards for 2018 after putting in the most hours during calls.

Dwayne Anderson was named the 2018 Fireman of the Year. Anderson joined the department in June 2009.

“He has many talents, he’s willing to help with any projects that I’ve asked him to do, he complains very little and he is very dedicated to his family ” Chief Arnold said. “He helps me greatly with the operation of Station 3”

The chief recognized Randy Heimke for five years of service, Steve Brandau for 10 years of service and Sean Hogan for 20 years of service. All three received service pins.

Fire board member Steve Treu presented the biggest recognition of the night for Chief Arnold himself for his 50 continuous years of service on the department.

“There aren’t enough words to say thank you. What Mike does for the community is absolutely amazing,” Treu said. “It’s dedication, not only from you but your family as well. This is an accomplishment that I don’t think can be matched for a very long time.”

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Arnold and the entire department presented the chief with a special plaque to recognize him for all of his years of dedication.

“It’s been a great year. This year was special for me in many ways and I was also selected as Fest Master,” Arnold said. “With 50 years on the department I could tell stories all night long.”

When Arnold joined the department in 1968, it was privately owned by Erv Edwards at that time. Arnold is now the only remaining member of what he calls “Erv’s era.”